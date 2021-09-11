O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,469 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 49,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 22.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV opened at $141.79 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.26. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

