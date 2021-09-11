O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,377 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 639,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

