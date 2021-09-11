O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ASML by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $1,564,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $858.87 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $351.09 and a 52 week high of $875.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $360.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

