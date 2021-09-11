Obee Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,216.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Obee Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $144,244.49 and approximately $12,216.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00066881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00182734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,434.45 or 0.99793905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.95 or 0.07122935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00853633 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

