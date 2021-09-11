Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $23.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,262,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 179,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,547,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

