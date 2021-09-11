Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $23.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,262,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 179,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,547,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.