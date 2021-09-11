OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several research firms recently commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

