OctoFi Price Down 12.2% This Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $23,137.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $9.47 or 0.00020729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00164176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043710 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars.

