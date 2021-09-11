ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $8,316.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,408.47 or 1.00063442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00080115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

