Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $291.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.82. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.