OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Volume Hits $841.83 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $841.83 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $8.74 or 0.00019133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.50 or 0.00476365 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

