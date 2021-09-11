OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 42,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 38,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that OMNIQ Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

