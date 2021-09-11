Only1 (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Only1 has a market capitalization of $30.73 million and $3.28 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001815 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Only1 has traded 85.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00162644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Only1 Profile

It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

