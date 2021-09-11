OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) vs. Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Financial Survey

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OP Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 28.25% 12.96% 1.31% Bank of the James Financial Group 17.02% 10.55% 0.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and Bank of the James Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $64.43 million 2.34 $13.13 million $0.85 11.72 Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million 1.60 $4.98 million N/A N/A

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. OP Bancorp pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OP Bancorp beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

