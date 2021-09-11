Opacity Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $184,581.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00059300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00162296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00730369 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

