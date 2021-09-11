Opium Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Opium has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $105.19 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opium has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00004874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00128643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00182911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,250.07 or 1.00201894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.32 or 0.07084594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00940456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

