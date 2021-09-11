Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.73. 16,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 171,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, M Partners set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.61 million and a P/E ratio of 390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.11.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Opsens Inc. will post 0.020073 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Company Profile (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

