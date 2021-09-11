OptionRoom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $85,472.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.48 million and $85,472.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00127970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00181135 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,873.79 or 0.99745928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.92 or 0.07081692 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.70 or 0.00946242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

