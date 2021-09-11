Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. 10,518,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

