Oracle’s (ORCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Oracle stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. 10,547,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

