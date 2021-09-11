Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Tops $9.74 on Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.74 or 0.00021396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $19.91 million and $452,464.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00162577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

