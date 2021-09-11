Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $415.81 million and $17.60 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00160790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043377 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,161,723 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

