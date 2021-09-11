Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $898,592.93 and approximately $71,060.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00136320 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

