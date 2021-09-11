OriginTrail Trading Down 10.8% This Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $125.14 million and $1.83 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00059392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00161100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043360 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,303,945 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

