OST (OST) Market Cap Reaches $6.98 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. OST has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $37,768.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00059402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00162364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043207 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

