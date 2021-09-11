Oxen Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $37.21 million and $84,222.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,359.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.88 or 0.07272669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00402677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $639.58 or 0.01410017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00126841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.63 or 0.00556950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.17 or 0.00514040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00346082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,306,776 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

