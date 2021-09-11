Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.26. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 3,715 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFF. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter.

