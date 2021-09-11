Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.78. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 16,294 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65.

