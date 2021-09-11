Pallapay Market Cap Achieves $2.66 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $282,805.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pallapay has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00183950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,764.96 or 1.00406606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.22 or 0.07154988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.88 or 0.00861957 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars.

