Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.