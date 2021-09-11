Pangolin (PNG) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $42.34 million and $5.79 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00004335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00130626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00184062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,677.44 or 0.99966770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.33 or 0.07176926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.39 or 0.00871885 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.