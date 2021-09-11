Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRXXF opened at $18.26 on Friday. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.
