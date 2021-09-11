Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRXXF opened at $18.26 on Friday. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.