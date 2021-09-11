ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0733 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $353.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,405.83 or 1.00001651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00078417 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002248 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

