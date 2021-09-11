Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,238 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 37,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.0% during the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

