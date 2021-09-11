PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.19 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $81.84 million and $1.19 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.64 or 0.00821784 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $546.17 or 0.01196995 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

