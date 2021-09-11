Particl Price Up 46% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 46% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00004550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and $38,475.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.14 or 0.00526023 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,548,335 coins and its circulating supply is 11,523,784 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.