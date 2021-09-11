Patientory Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $17,056.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00162121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.