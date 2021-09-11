Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Patrick Industries worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth $10,455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.45.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

