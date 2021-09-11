Patron 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,975.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $4,975.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00163646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

