PAYCENT Market Capitalization Achieves $85,111.42 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $85,111.42 and $72.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00162644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043791 BTC.

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

