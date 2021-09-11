Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

