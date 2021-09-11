PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 39.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

