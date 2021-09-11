PEAKDEFI Market Capitalization Tops $273.09 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $273.09 million and $1.04 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00163489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.01 or 0.00740033 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 917,938,372 coins and its circulating supply is 636,718,368 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

