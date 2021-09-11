PegNet (PEG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $809.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. PegNet has a market cap of $222,158.64 and $809.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PegNet has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00070770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00128856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,164.24 or 0.99913913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.50 or 0.07080258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.15 or 0.00940528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

