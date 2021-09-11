Pendle (PENDLE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $26.05 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00127540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00180429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,283.52 or 1.00020703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.04 or 0.07110115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.55 or 0.00926692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

