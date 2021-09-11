Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Pendle has a total market cap of $25.73 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00129248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,686.09 or 1.00142900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.34 or 0.07111530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00865554 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

