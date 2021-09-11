Penta Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Penta coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $14,885.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00160239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043267 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

