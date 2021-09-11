Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,977 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

