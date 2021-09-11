Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.77 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $4.77 million and $12,345.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 25,063,306 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

