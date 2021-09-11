Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Up 24.9% This Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $125.64 or 0.00277092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1,336.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

