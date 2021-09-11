PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $762.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $762.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00138093 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,127,324 coins and its circulating supply is 61,349,855 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

